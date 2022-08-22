Five youths taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Five youths taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Glasgow

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 8.25pm
Five youths have been taken to hospital, Police Scotland said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Five youths have been taken to hospital, Police Scotland said (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Five youths have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Glasgow.

Emergency services were scrambled to Provanmill Road, in the Blackhill area of the city, at 5.40pm on Monday after they were hit by the vehicle.

The five have been taken to hospital, Police Scotland said, and a 34-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.40pm on Monday, August 22, police were called to a report of five youths struck by a car on Provanmill Road, Glasgow.

“Officers attended and the five youths were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are continuing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

British Transport Police are investigating after a blind woman was attacked on a train (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police hunt after blind woman, 60, is attacked on train by group of girls
A visitor looks at some of the documents and photographs on display at General Register House in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
National Records of Scotland buys family archive of former PM Arthur Balfour
The 51-year-old was head-butted while waiting in the taxi rank at Buchanan bus station in Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police hunt after man seriously injured in taxi rank attack
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Mark F Gibson/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon backs £6m cost-of-living fund to help Wheatley tenants
Citizens Advice Scotland has published its quarterly cost of living analysis (Jane Barlow/PA)
People face freezing or starving this winter, charity warns
Three girls were rescued by lifeboat (PA)
Girls rescued by lifeboat after becoming stranded on rocks
Pupils were left without transport (David Jones/PA)
Bin lorry drivers help with school bus transport problems
Police said the incident involving the bus happened on Saturday afternoon (David Cheskin/PA)
Pedestrian hit by bus in critical condition in hospital
A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a collision in which three people died (Yui Mok/PA)
Man arrested after three die in Argyll crash
Oleg Dmitriev has been delivering essential items to trapped Ukrainians (Sunflower Scotland/PA)
Charity delivers baby boxes to trapped Ukrainians amid call for more aid

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson sends condolences to family of St Johnstone fan who died at McDiarmid…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won't get 'bogged down' this season as he…
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback
0
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson will battle for the gloves
Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United…
0
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.
EXCLUSIVE: Gary Bowyer will let Shaun Byrne leave Dundee
0
People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0