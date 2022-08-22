Five youths taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Glasgow By Press Association August 22 2022, 8.25pm Five youths have been taken to hospital, Police Scotland said (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Five youths have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Glasgow. Emergency services were scrambled to Provanmill Road, in the Blackhill area of the city, at 5.40pm on Monday after they were hit by the vehicle. The five have been taken to hospital, Police Scotland said, and a 34-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the incident. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.40pm on Monday, August 22, police were called to a report of five youths struck by a car on Provanmill Road, Glasgow. “Officers attended and the five youths were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children. “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are continuing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Police hunt after blind woman, 60, is attacked on train by group of girls National Records of Scotland buys family archive of former PM Arthur Balfour Police hunt after man seriously injured in taxi rank attack Nicola Sturgeon backs £6m cost-of-living fund to help Wheatley tenants People face freezing or starving this winter, charity warns Girls rescued by lifeboat after becoming stranded on rocks Bin lorry drivers help with school bus transport problems Pedestrian hit by bus in critical condition in hospital Man arrested after three die in Argyll crash Charity delivers baby boxes to trapped Ukrainians amid call for more aid More from The Courier Callum Davidson sends condolences to family of St Johnstone fan who died at McDiarmid… 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won't get 'bogged down' this season as he… 0 St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback 0 Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United… 0 EXCLUSIVE: Gary Bowyer will let Shaun Byrne leave Dundee 0 Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay 0