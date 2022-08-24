Covid cases in Scotland’s hospitals down by 12.3%, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid cases in Scotland’s hospitals down by 12.3%, figures show

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 1.13pm
The number of patients with Covid in Scotland’s hospitals has fallen by more than 12%, weekly figures showed (Victoria Jones/PA)
The number of patients with Covid in Scotland's hospitals has fallen by more than 12%, weekly figures showed (Victoria Jones/PA)

The number of Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals has fallen by more than 12%, the latest weekly figures have showed.

Public Health Scotland found that in the week ending August 21 there were on average 819 patients with the virus receiving in-patient care – down by 12.3% on the previous week.

A total of 3,724 positive coronavirus cases were reported over the course of the week, the figures showed.

Public Health Scotland added that there were 353 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital during the seven-day period.

There were 10 new admissions to intensive care following a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19, with this down by five from the previous week.

Public Health Scotland’s latest Covid report said: “Following a peak in early April 2022, the average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 was decreasing until early June 2022, before rising again until mid-July 2022.

“In recent weeks Covid-19 hospital occupancy have decreased, but levels remain high.”

