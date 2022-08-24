Lorry driver dies after his vehicle overturns on M8 near Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after his lorry overturned on Scotland’s busiest motorway.

Police Scotland said the 54-year-old had died after the black DAF HGV overturned on the M8 motorway near Edinburgh.

The driver was rescued from the vehicle, but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The incident happened at about 4pm on Tuesday near to the Hermiston Gait roundabout, with officers now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“Our inquiries to establish what led to this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle.”