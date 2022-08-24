Lorry driver dies after his vehicle overturns on M8 near Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Lorry driver dies after his vehicle overturns on M8 near Edinburgh

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 2.13pm
Police are appealing for information after an HGV driver died when his lorry overturned (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information after an HGV driver died when his lorry overturned (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man has died after his lorry overturned on Scotland’s busiest motorway.

Police Scotland said the 54-year-old had died after the black DAF HGV overturned on the M8 motorway near Edinburgh.

The driver was rescued from the vehicle, but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The incident happened at about 4pm on Tuesday near to the Hermiston Gait roundabout, with officers now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“Our inquiries to establish what led to this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle.”

