Two men arrested in connection with death of ‘much-loved’ 67-year-old

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been arrested after the death of a “much loved” father, police have confirmed.

The force announced that a 41-year-old and 49-year-old had been arrested in connection with the death of Allan West.

The 67-year-old was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, at about 6.40pm on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers from Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “We continue to support Allan’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and continued support. Anyone who has any concerns should contact us.”

In a statement released earlier through the police, Mr West’s family said: “We are devastated by these events. Allan was a much-loved father and will be missed.”