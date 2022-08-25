Two men arrested in connection with death of ‘much-loved’ 67-year-old By Press Association August 25 2022, 11.49am Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of Allan West (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been arrested after the death of a “much loved” father, police have confirmed. The force announced that a 41-year-old and 49-year-old had been arrested in connection with the death of Allan West. The 67-year-old was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, at about 6.40pm on Monday. Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers from Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “We continue to support Allan’s family and our thoughts are with them. “I would also like to thank the public for their patience and continued support. Anyone who has any concerns should contact us.” In a statement released earlier through the police, Mr West’s family said: “We are devastated by these events. Allan was a much-loved father and will be missed.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Family tribute for man who died after HGV overturned on M8 Weekly Covid deaths fall to lowest level since mid-June Using overtime to offset falling police numbers is unsustainable, chief warns Murder inquiry launched after Grangemouth death Business support programme aims to transform Scotland’s economy Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport 0 Lorry driver dies after his vehicle overturns on M8 near Edinburgh Covid cases in Scotland’s hospitals down by 12.3%, figures show Packaged goods in almost half of stores weigh less than claimed, tests find Space firm holds recruitment drive in run-up to rocket launch More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0