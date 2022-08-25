Family tribute for man who died after HGV overturned on M8 By Press Association August 25 2022, 7.25pm James Murray died in a crash on the M8 on Tuesday (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The family of a man who died in a fatal road crash have said there are “no words” to describe their devastation. James Murray, 54, from Armadale, West Lothian, died after the HGV he was driving overturned on the M8 near the Hermiston Gait roundabout in Edinburgh on August 23 at about 4pm. His wife Julie Murray said: “There are no words that can truly describe the devastation and pain our family feels just now. “James was my life and a fantastic dad to Lauren and Jamie, and also a wonderful son. It’s so hard to comprehend what has happened and to think we will never see his smile or hear his laughter again.” No other vehicles were involved and the police investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Weekly Covid deaths fall to lowest level since mid-June Using overtime to offset falling police numbers is unsustainable, chief warns Two men arrested in connection with death of ‘much-loved’ 67-year-old Murder inquiry launched after Grangemouth death Business support programme aims to transform Scotland’s economy Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport 0 Lorry driver dies after his vehicle overturns on M8 near Edinburgh Covid cases in Scotland’s hospitals down by 12.3%, figures show Packaged goods in almost half of stores weigh less than claimed, tests find Space firm holds recruitment drive in run-up to rocket launch More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0