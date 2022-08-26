Two charged over death of 67-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Two charged over death of 67-year-old

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 9.52am
Police said two men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Police said two men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)

Two men have been charged after a man died in Grangemouth, police have said.

Officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road in the town at around 6.40pm on Monday following a report of a sudden death.

Allan West, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that two men aged 41 and 49 have been charged in connection with the death.

They are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The foundation stone at the Cabrach distillery is laid (Cabrach Trust/PA)
Work begins on first distillery in ‘birthplace of whisky’ for 170 years
James Murray died in a crash on the M8 on Tuesday (Police Scotland/PA)
Family tribute for man who died after HGV overturned on M8
Scotland recorded 57 Covid deaths in the week ending August 21 (PA)
Weekly Covid deaths fall to lowest level since mid-June
Sir Iain Livingstone said the force would have to assess the sustainability of overtime (PA)
Using overtime to offset falling police numbers is unsustainable, chief warns
Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of Allan West (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two men arrested in connection with death of ‘much-loved’ 67-year-old
Allan West was pronounced dead (Police Scotland/PA)
Murder inquiry launched after Grangemouth death
The new programme aims to transform the economy in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Business support programme aims to transform Scotland’s economy
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Police are appealing for information after an HGV driver died when his lorry overturned (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lorry driver dies after his vehicle overturns on M8 near Edinburgh
The number of patients with Covid in Scotland’s hospitals has fallen by more than 12%, weekly figures showed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Covid cases in Scotland’s hospitals down by 12.3%, figures show

More from The Courier

Hugh Cornwell plays in Fife tomorrow after featuring at last month's Rewind Scotland.
GIG GUIDE: Rockore returns to Fife
All kinds of games, for all ages, will feature at the Tabletop Scotland Games at Perth.
Tabletop Games back on the boards in Perth
Lynne Hoggan misses the days where you would snap a photo and hope for the best.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Forget filters and editing - before digital cameras we were capturing memories
0
Highland Games will be in full swing this weekend.
Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback
Rory McIlroy shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the…
0
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Aberdeen.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on playing for a year with 'nine out of 10 pain'…
0