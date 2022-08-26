Two charged over death of 67-year-old By Press Association August 26 2022, 9.52am Police said two men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been charged after a man died in Grangemouth, police have said. Officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road in the town at around 6.40pm on Monday following a report of a sudden death. Allan West, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that two men aged 41 and 49 have been charged in connection with the death. They are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Work begins on first distillery in ‘birthplace of whisky’ for 170 years Family tribute for man who died after HGV overturned on M8 Weekly Covid deaths fall to lowest level since mid-June Using overtime to offset falling police numbers is unsustainable, chief warns Two men arrested in connection with death of ‘much-loved’ 67-year-old Murder inquiry launched after Grangemouth death Business support programme aims to transform Scotland’s economy Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport 0 Lorry driver dies after his vehicle overturns on M8 near Edinburgh Covid cases in Scotland’s hospitals down by 12.3%, figures show More from The Courier GIG GUIDE: Rockore returns to Fife Tabletop Games back on the boards in Perth LYNNE HOGGAN: Forget filters and editing - before digital cameras we were capturing memories 0 Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the… 0 Dundee's Jordan McGhee on playing for a year with 'nine out of 10 pain'… 0