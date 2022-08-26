Covid levels in Scotland drop to lowest levels since start of June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Covid levels in Scotland drop to lowest levels since start of June

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 12.52pm Updated: August 26 2022, 1.02pm
The latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
The latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)

The number of people in Scotland with Covid-19 has dropped to the lowest level since the start of June, according to latest estimates.

About one in 40 people in private households north of the border were estimated to have the virus in the week to August 16, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

This was down from about one in 30 people the previous week and the lowest since the week to June 2.

The ONS estimates that 135,000 people, or 2.56% of the population in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week to August 16.

About one in 45 people was estimated to have Covid-19 in England and Wales, while in Northern Ireland the figure was one in 70.

Sarah Crofts, ONS head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Infections continue to head in the right direction across all of the UK and are now at levels similar to those last seen in mid-June.”

It comes after data from National Records of Scotland on Thursday showed there were 57 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week ending August 21, which was 10 fewer than the previous week.

The total is the lowest it has been since the week ending June 20, when there were 52 cases where the virus was mentioned on someone’s death certificate.

It means there have now been 15,550 deaths in Scotland where coronavirus was on the death certificate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Scotland has increased to 79 (Brian W.J. Mahy/PA)
Monkeypox cases in Scotland increase amid ‘limited’ supplies of vaccine
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
The number of E-coli cases linked to five East Lothian nurseries has risen to 47. (Janice Carr/PA)
Number of E-coli cases in East Lothian nursery outbreak rises to 47
Someone sprays water from a hose (Martin Keene/PA)
Farmers given water scarcity warning by watchdog
Two men have appeared in court over the death of Allan West (David Cheskin/PA)
Two in court charged with murder over death of 67-year-old
The foundation stone at the Cabrach distillery is laid (Cabrach Trust/PA)
Work begins on first distillery in ‘birthplace of whisky’ for 170 years
Police said two men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Two charged over death of 67-year-old
James Murray died in a crash on the M8 on Tuesday (Police Scotland/PA)
Family tribute for man who died after HGV overturned on M8
Scotland recorded 57 Covid deaths in the week ending August 21 (PA)
Weekly Covid deaths fall to lowest level since mid-June

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
The latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0