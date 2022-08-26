Two in court charged with murder over death of 67-year-old By Press Association August 26 2022, 2.14pm Two men have appeared in court over the death of Allan West (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Grangemouth. Officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road in the town at about 6.40pm on Monday following a report of a sudden death. Allan West, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, were charged with murder, theft and fraud when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday. Neither man entered a plea and both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody, the Crown Office said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Monkeypox cases in Scotland increase amid ‘limited’ supplies of vaccine VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 0 People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast Number of E-coli cases in East Lothian nursery outbreak rises to 47 Farmers given water scarcity warning by watchdog Covid levels in Scotland drop to lowest levels since start of June Work begins on first distillery in ‘birthplace of whisky’ for 170 years Two charged over death of 67-year-old Family tribute for man who died after HGV overturned on M8 Weekly Covid deaths fall to lowest level since mid-June More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0