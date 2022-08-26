Two in court charged with murder over death of 67-year-old

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Grangemouth.

Officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road in the town at about 6.40pm on Monday following a report of a sudden death.

Allan West, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, were charged with murder, theft and fraud when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Neither man entered a plea and both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody, the Crown Office said.