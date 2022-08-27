Monkeypox cases in Scotland increase amid ‘limited’ supplies of vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Monkeypox cases in Scotland increase amid ‘limited’ supplies of vaccine

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 9.45am
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Scotland has increased to 79 (Brian W.J. Mahy/PA)
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Scotland has increased to 79 (Brian W.J. Mahy/PA)

Health chiefs are working to get more of the vaccines that protect against monkeypox after cases in Scotland rose again.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said there have now been 79 laboratory confirmed cases of the disease.

While it said anyone can get monkeypox, it stressed that “most cases in Scotland are in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men” and “primarily associated with recent travel to London or Europe”.

With a “limited global supply” of the smallpox vaccine, which can also protect against monkeypox, PHS medical director Dr Nick Phin said staff are working with others across the UK to boost stocks.

He said: “As we know, there is a limited global supply of the smallpox vaccine which offers protection against monkeypox, and remaining available doses are being administered at pace in Scotland as this gives the greatest opportunity to contain spread while numbers are still relatively small.

“PHS continues to work with colleagues across the UK to ensure additional vaccinations are available, and is closely following the work of the pilot sites in England looking at the use of intradermal administration of the vaccine.”

He added: “If you are currently unvaccinated, please ensure you are aware of the signs and symptoms, take steps to reduce your risk of exposure to monkeypox and seek medical advice if you think you may have the infection.”

PHS has previously said anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice via telephone if they have any concerns.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The first vessel as part of a new trade link between Scotland and China arrived in Greenock. (Peel Ports/PA)
First direct container shipping service launches between Scotland and China
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
The number of E-coli cases linked to five East Lothian nurseries has risen to 47. (Janice Carr/PA)
Number of E-coli cases in East Lothian nursery outbreak rises to 47
Someone sprays water from a hose (Martin Keene/PA)
Farmers given water scarcity warning by watchdog
Two men have appeared in court over the death of Allan West (David Cheskin/PA)
Two in court charged with murder over death of 67-year-old
The latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
Covid levels in Scotland drop to lowest levels since start of June
The foundation stone at the Cabrach distillery is laid (Cabrach Trust/PA)
Work begins on first distillery in ‘birthplace of whisky’ for 170 years
Police said two men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Two charged over death of 67-year-old
James Murray died in a crash on the M8 on Tuesday (Police Scotland/PA)
Family tribute for man who died after HGV overturned on M8

More from The Courier

Estelle Maskame, author The Making of Mila & Blake.
BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing…
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Gyles Brandreth has praised NHS Fife after breaking his arm in Anstruther Picture shows; Gyles Brandreth and Victoria Hospital. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 27/08/2022
'If you're going to take a tumble, do it in Fife': Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth…
0
Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Scotland has increased to 79 (Brian W.J. Mahy/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0