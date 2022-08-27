Police officer seriously injured after being hit by traffic cone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police officer seriously injured after being hit by traffic cone

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 5.07pm
A police officer was injured after being hit by a cone, Police Scotland said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A police officer was seriously injured when a traffic cone was thrown while they were escorting football fans in Edinburgh.

The officer was struck by the cone before the Heart of Midlothian v FC Zurich Europa League play-off on Thursday, Police Scotland said, and needed treatment at the McLeod Street scene.

Police were escorting football fans to Hearts’ Tynecastle Park stadium in the Gorgie area of the Scottish capital when the cone hit the officer just after 7.05pm.

Detective constable Andy Lambert, of Gayfield CID, urged anyone with footage of the incident to contact officers.

“An officer was injured as a result of this incident so we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to get in touch,” he said.

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 2449 of August 25. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

