Police officer seriously injured after being hit by traffic cone By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.07pm A police officer was injured after being hit by a cone, Police Scotland said (Andrew Milligan/PA) An error occurred. Please try again. A police officer was seriously injured when a traffic cone was thrown while they were escorting football fans in Edinburgh. The officer was struck by the cone before the Heart of Midlothian v FC Zurich Europa League play-off on Thursday, Police Scotland said, and needed treatment at the McLeod Street scene. Police were escorting football fans to Hearts' Tynecastle Park stadium in the Gorgie area of the Scottish capital when the cone hit the officer just after 7.05pm. We are appealing after an officer was injured ahead of Hearts v FC Zurich match on Thursday, 25 August.Around 7.05pm an officer was injured when a traffic cone was thrown on McLeod St during the escort of football fans to Tynecastle Park Stadium.More: https://t.co/ZmEiZw9wMH pic.twitter.com/CBmgEw7yDk— EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) August 27, 2022 Detective constable Andy Lambert, of Gayfield CID, urged anyone with footage of the incident to contact officers. "An officer was injured as a result of this incident so we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to get in touch," he said. "Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 2449 of August 25. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."