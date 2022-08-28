Third man charged following death of ‘much-loved father’ By Press Association August 28 2022, 3.33pm Allan West’s family said they were ‘absolutely devastated’ by his death (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A third man has been charged following the death of a “much-loved father” in Grangemouth. Allan West, 67, was found dead in a property in Bowhouse Road at about 6.40pm on Monday. Two men have appeared in court charged with his murder, and Police Scotland said on Sunday that a 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death. A third man, aged 32, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old man in Grangemouth.Allan West was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Rd, around 6.40pm on Monday, 22 August.The 32yo man is due to appear at Falkirk SC tomorrow (Mon, 29 Aug). pic.twitter.com/61mAXrc3Pc— Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) August 28, 2022 The force said he would appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday. Mr West’s family said they were “absolutely devastated” by his death. “Allan was a much-loved father and will be sorely missed,” they said in a statement issued by the police. Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, were charged with murder, theft and fraud when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday. Neither man entered a plea and both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody, the Crown Office said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Police officer seriously injured after being hit by traffic cone First direct container shipping service launches between Scotland and China Monkeypox cases in Scotland increase amid ‘limited’ supplies of vaccine VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 0 People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast Number of E-coli cases in East Lothian nursery outbreak rises to 47 Farmers given water scarcity warning by watchdog Two in court charged with murder over death of 67-year-old Covid levels in Scotland drop to lowest levels since start of June Work begins on first distillery in ‘birthplace of whisky’ for 170 years More from The Courier St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner 0 Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal 0 3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in… 0 Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'… 1 Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife