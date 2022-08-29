Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with wall

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 10.45am
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a wall.

The orange Superbyke motorcycle was travelling south on Main Street, Dundonald, when it turned into Tarbolton Road and collided with a wall at around 11.30am on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in South Ayrshire.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor, of the Irvine Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this collision, so it is important that we establish exactly how the crash occurred.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in the area at the time of the collision to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as it may hold images which could prove significant to our inquiries.”

The road was closed for around five-and-a-half hours following the crash while collision investigations were carried out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1463 of Saturday August 27, 2022.

