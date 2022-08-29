Man attacked by two teenagers on electric scooters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man attacked by two teenagers on electric scooters

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 2.55pm
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man needed hospital treatment for serious injuries after he was attacked by two teenage boys on electric scooters.

The 46-year-old was near the traffic lights on Northfield Broadway in Edinburgh when he was assaulted at around 10pm on Thursday August 25.

He suffered serious injuries and was treated at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The incident happened on the evening of the Heart of Midlothian v FC Zurich Europa League play-off on Thursday.

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Kimberly Tennant of the Violence Reduction Unit, Gayfield, Edinburgh, said: “This was a violent attack which took place on a fairly busy street with pedestrians and vehicles despite the time.

“It was just after a football game and the pubs had been busy with people out watching it.

“Think back, were you in the area and did you see anything which may help us identify these youths?

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are relying on members of the public to provide us with as much information as possible.

“If you can assist then please contact us on 101, quoting reference incident 4192 of 25 August, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The two suspects are both described as white, of slim build, in their mid to late teens and wearing dark coloured clothing.

They were seen heading off towards Portobello Road.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The teenager sustained serious injuries in the attack (PA)
Teenager treated for serious injuries after Greenock assault
Police are appealing for information following the fire, which is believed to have been set deliberately (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses after deliberate house fire in Inverness
Police were called at around 1.25am on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man seen running from car after it crashed into shop
No injuries were reported (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses after car set on fire
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with wall
No smoking in hospitals sign
New legislation makes smoking in hospital grounds a fineable offence
Ben Macpherson, the Scottish Government’s social security minister (Lesley Martin/PA)
Benefit applicants will not be subject to ‘degrading functional examinations’
Allan West’s family said they were ‘absolutely devastated’ by his death (Police Scotland/PA)
Third man charged following death of ‘much-loved father’
A police officer was injured after being hit by a cone, Police Scotland said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police officer seriously injured after being hit by traffic cone
The first vessel as part of a new trade link between Scotland and China arrived in Greenock. (Peel Ports/PA)
First direct container shipping service launches between Scotland and China

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff