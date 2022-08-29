Man seen running from car after it crashed into shop By Press Association August 29 2022, 2.59pm Police were called at around 1.25am on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have asked witnesses to come forward as a car crashed through the front of an Ayrshire shop. Officers were called to the Spar on Kilmarnock Road in Crosshouse at 1.25am on Monday after a report of the incident, which involved a black Audi TT. A man was seen running from the vehicle after the crash. Police have asked for witnesses, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward. “Our inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are in their early stages and any information could prove vital,” said Detective Sergeant Sarah Holland. Police in Crosshouse are appealing for information after a vehicle crashed into a premises in the Kilmarnock Road area in the early hours of Monday, 29 August, 2022.READ MORE: https://t.co/ZigHv8rbip pic.twitter.com/IqpYD2kIJd— Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) August 29, 2022 “There will be extra patrols in the area, as officers investigate the incident and engage with the local community. “If you believe you can assist us, please call 101, quoting incident 0180 of August 29.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Teenager treated for serious injuries after Greenock assault Police appeal for witnesses after deliberate house fire in Inverness Man attacked by two teenagers on electric scooters Police appeal for witnesses after car set on fire Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with wall New legislation makes smoking in hospital grounds a fineable offence Benefit applicants will not be subject to ‘degrading functional examinations’ Third man charged following death of ‘much-loved father’ Police officer seriously injured after being hit by traffic cone First direct container shipping service launches between Scotland and China More from The Courier Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff