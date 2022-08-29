Police appeal for witnesses after deliberate house fire in Inverness By Press Association August 29 2022, 4.05pm Police are appealing for information following the fire, which is believed to have been set deliberately (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Inverness have launched an investigation after a house was deliberately set on fire at the weekend. Emergency services attended the blaze at Bruce Avenue at around 10.55pm on Saturday, August 27. Firefighters extinguished the fire which had been contained within the property’s hallway. It is now being treated as suspicious as police urge witnesses to come forward. Detective Sergeant Ross Robertson, from Inverness CID, said: “Thankfully neighbours saw the fire and emergency services were called before it could spread further into the home. “The motive for this attack has yet to be established and we are appealing for anyone who has not yet come forward to police to get in touch. “We would also appeal to any passing motorists who may have dashcam footage of the fire or of the timeframe just before.” Information can be passed onto Police Scotland via 101, citing reference number 4228 of August 27. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Teenager treated for serious injuries after Greenock assault Man seen running from car after it crashed into shop Man attacked by two teenagers on electric scooters Police appeal for witnesses after car set on fire Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with wall New legislation makes smoking in hospital grounds a fineable offence Benefit applicants will not be subject to ‘degrading functional examinations’ Third man charged following death of ‘much-loved father’ Police officer seriously injured after being hit by traffic cone First direct container shipping service launches between Scotland and China More from The Courier Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff