Teenager treated for serious injuries after Greenock assault By Press Association August 29 2022, 4.26pm The teenager sustained serious injuries in the attack (PA) A 15-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Greenock. The teenager was assaulted between 11pm on Saturday and 12.20am on Sunday at the junction of Kilmacolm Road and Corlic Street. He was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries. Police officers in Inverclyde are now appealing for witnesses. Constable Agnieszka Telford said: "Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch. "We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance in the area, or who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area. "Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0939 of 29 August, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."