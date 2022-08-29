Third man appears in court over death of ‘much-loved’ father By Press Association August 29 2022, 10.17pm Allan West (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A third man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a “much-loved” father in Grangemouth. Allan West, 67, was found dead at a property in Bowhouse Road at about 6.40pm on August 22. Thomas Hamilton, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday. He is facing a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice. A third man, aged 32, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old man in Grangemouth.Allan West was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Rd, around 6.40pm on Monday, 22 August.The 32yo man is due to appear at Falkirk SC tomorrow (Mon, 29 Aug). pic.twitter.com/61mAXrc3Pc— Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) August 28, 2022 He made no plea and was released on bail. The case has been submitted for further examination. Two men had previously appeared in court. Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, were charged with murder, theft and fraud when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday. Neither man entered a plea and they were committed for further examination and remanded in custody, the Crown Office said. Mr West’s family said last week that they were “absolutely devastated” by his death. “Allan was a much-loved father and will be sorely missed,” they said in a statement issued by police. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland People urged to give views on sentencing for causing death by driving Teenager treated for serious injuries after Greenock assault Police appeal for witnesses after deliberate house fire in Inverness Man seen running from car after it crashed into shop Man attacked by two teenagers on electric scooters Police appeal for witnesses after car set on fire Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with wall New legislation makes smoking in hospital grounds a fineable offence Benefit applicants will not be subject to ‘degrading functional examinations’ Third man charged following death of ‘much-loved father’ More from The Courier 'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross… Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier 0 The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss 0 Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen 0 Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids