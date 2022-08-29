Third man appears in court over death of ‘much-loved’ father

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A third man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a “much-loved” father in Grangemouth.

Allan West, 67, was found dead at a property in Bowhouse Road at about 6.40pm on August 22.

Thomas Hamilton, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

He is facing a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A third man, aged 32, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old man in Grangemouth. Allan West was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Rd, around 6.40pm on Monday, 22 August. The 32yo man is due to appear at Falkirk SC tomorrow (Mon, 29 Aug). pic.twitter.com/61mAXrc3Pc — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) August 28, 2022

He made no plea and was released on bail. The case has been submitted for further examination.

Two men had previously appeared in court.

Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, were charged with murder, theft and fraud when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Neither man entered a plea and they were committed for further examination and remanded in custody, the Crown Office said.

Mr West’s family said last week that they were “absolutely devastated” by his death.

“Allan was a much-loved father and will be sorely missed,” they said in a statement issued by police.