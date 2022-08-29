People urged to give views on sentencing for causing death by driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

People urged to give views on sentencing for causing death by driving

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 12.04am
The Scottish Sentencing Council has launched a consultation (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Sentencing Council has launched a consultation (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the public are being asked to give their views on new draft guidelines for judges sentencing those who kill people by their driving.

Lady Dorrian, chairwoman of the Scottish Sentencing Council, said the new guideline will bring “significant benefits” to both the public and to the courts and will help judges make what can be “challenging” sentencing decisions.

The draft guideline makes clear the differences between the statutory “causing death by driving” offences which include causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

The other offences are causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and causing death by driving when the driver is unlicensed, uninsured, or disqualified.

Lady Dorrian
Lady Dorrian urged people to take part in the consultation (Justiciary of Scotland/PA)

It provides steps for judges to consider when assessing the level of seriousness and any aggravating or mitigating factors.

A 12-week consultation has now opened for members of the public and interested organisations to give their views on the draft guideline before it is finalised.

Lady Dorrian said: “Causing death by driving offences are very serious in nature and are of significant public concern.

“They can be amongst the most complex and emotive cases before the courts and a guideline that explains how the sentences are decided, listing some of the factors taken into account, will be helpful to public understanding.

“The guideline will also assist in relation to the predictability of a sentence.

“In court, the guideline will assist judges in making what, at times, can be challenging sentencing decisions.

“There can be a significant difference between the harm caused, in these cases a fatality, and the culpability, or level of blame, of the offender.”

She said the council is keen to hear from all who are interested, including individuals, criminal justice and third sector organisations and any other interested bodies.

The draft guideline, which can be seen on the Scottish Sentencing Council website, provides a set of three steps for each offence.

At step one a table sets out features to be considered in the case based on its level of seriousness, such as the manner of driving, and whether the driver had consumed alcohol or drugs or was distracted by a mobile phone.

A table at step two sets out sentencing ranges for each level of seriousness, while another at step three lists factors which may aggravate or mitigate the seriousness of the offence.

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said: “Losing a loved one due to driving offences is devastating and sentencing decisions can be difficult to understand.

“I’m pleased this consultation will let the voices of those who have experienced this to be heard.

“We will encourage our networks to respond.”

Lawyers also welcomed the consultation.

Stuart Munro, convener of the Law Society of Scotland’s Criminal Law Committee, said: “If implemented, the guideline has the potential to have a significant impact on Scottish solicitors and the clients they serve in what can be both challenging and sensitive cases.”

Simon Brown, of the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association, said: “The work the Council is doing to simplify the sentencing process and make it more transparent is very important, particularly in cases such as these where emotions often run high.”

The consultation runs until November 22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Allan West (Police Scotland/PA)
Third man appears in court over death of ‘much-loved’ father
The teenager sustained serious injuries in the attack (PA)
Teenager treated for serious injuries after Greenock assault
Police are appealing for information following the fire, which is believed to have been set deliberately (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses after deliberate house fire in Inverness
Police were called at around 1.25am on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man seen running from car after it crashed into shop
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man attacked by two teenagers on electric scooters
No injuries were reported (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses after car set on fire
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with wall
No smoking in hospitals sign
New legislation makes smoking in hospital grounds a fineable offence
Ben Macpherson, the Scottish Government’s social security minister (Lesley Martin/PA)
Benefit applicants will not be subject to ‘degrading functional examinations’
Allan West’s family said they were ‘absolutely devastated’ by his death (Police Scotland/PA)
Third man charged following death of ‘much-loved father’

More from The Courier

Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross…
Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.
Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier
0
A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Irene Torrie.
Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver
FlixBus connects Perth with Glasgow, Stirling and Aberdeen.
New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen
0
Police raided properties in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids