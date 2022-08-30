Edinburgh councillors agree proposals to apologise for city’s slavery links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Edinburgh councillors agree proposals to apologise for city’s slavery links

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 12.47pm
Sir Geoff Palmer’s recommendations have been accepted by Edinburgh city council (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sir Geoff Palmer’s recommendations have been accepted by Edinburgh city council (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Edinburgh councillors have agreed to implement recommendations made in a report into the city’s historic links with slavery and colonialism.

It will see a public apology issued to those who suffered through the city’s involvement.

A report by academic Sir Geoff Palmer recommended 10 actions to be taken, including developing teaching materials to fill the gap on Scotland and the capital’s role in the slave trade.

Statues, street names and building associated with those who profited from the practices should not be removed, the report said, but should be “re-presented” to detail the consequences.

The city council’s policy and sustainability committee agreed the proposals which will see council officers progress the recommendations in a phased manner.

It will start with the establishment of an independent legacy stakeholder group to lead and monitor implementation.

It is expected these short term actions, including an apology, can be implemented within the existing budgets in 2022/23.

Actions such as initiating friendship agreements with cities in countries most impacted by the city’s historic involvement with slavery and colonialism, will also be taken.

The cost of the review by Sir Geoff Palmer was £18,500 to date after the academic was commissioned by the council to chair the review following the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Sir Geoff, of Heriot-Watt University, said he hoped the educational legacy of the report allows all sides of history are taught in schools.

He said: “Everybody has got to be included or it doesn’t make sense and that’s what we’re hoping for the curriculum development, is that it is our history.

“That is how I think it should be taught and that’s how it will change attitudes because you cannot explain racism in any other way.

“By taking about the impact of the delegation of black people and then justifying the enslavement, people will understand that.”

Gillian Findlay, the council’s curatorial and engagement manager in culture and wellbeing, said the report’s impact had already been felt by the nature of the public responses, particularly from black and ethnic minority (BAME) groups.

She said: “We have been delighted, and I think the review group has been delighted, with the wholehearted response and participation that we’ve seen from (black and ethnic minority) groups of the community we have managed to reach.”

And she said those in the BAME communities are keen to see how the recommendations impact policy, education and employment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

KPMG’s barometer tracks fraud cases (Jane Barlow/PA)
Number of high-value fraud cases in court rises by more than 400% – report
More than a fifth of desk based workers have been told to return to the office full time, a survey has found (Lauren Hurley/PA)
One in five Scots workers told to return to office full time, survey finds
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Surgery to resume after hospital water leak resolved
The Scottish Sentencing Council has launched a consultation (Jane Barlow/PA)
People urged to give views on sentencing for causing death by driving
Allan West (Police Scotland/PA)
Third man appears in court over death of ‘much-loved’ father
The teenager sustained serious injuries in the attack (PA)
Teenager treated for serious injuries after Greenock assault
Police are appealing for information following the fire, which is believed to have been set deliberately (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses after deliberate house fire in Inverness
Police were called at around 1.25am on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man seen running from car after it crashed into shop
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man attacked by two teenagers on electric scooters
No injuries were reported (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses after car set on fire

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0