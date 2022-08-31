New police call handling system ‘instrumental’ during pandemic, review finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New police call handling system ‘instrumental’ during pandemic, review finds

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 2.22pm Updated: August 31 2022, 3.38pm
HM Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland reviewed the police call handling system (David Cheskin/PA)
HM Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland reviewed the police call handling system (David Cheskin/PA)

Police Scotland’s new call handling system was “instrumental” in enabling the force to maintain an appropriate level of service throughout the pandemic, according to a new report.

Changes to the police call handling procedures were recommended by HM Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) following the deaths of Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner, John Yuill, 28, after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5 2015.

A passer-by called police but the force took three days to respond and, by the time officers finally arrived, Mr Yuill was dead and Ms Bell died four days later in hospital.

Police Scotland was fined £100,000 at the High Court in Edinburgh last year after admitting failings which “materially contributed” to the death of Ms Bell.

The first phase of the new Contact Assessment Model (CAM) call handling system was introduced in 2019 and its full roll-out was speeded up following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and completed in April 2020, five months early.

In a report published on Wednesday, HMICS said the introduction of CAM is a “significant step forward for Police Scotland in improving the service delivered to the public”, and helped during the pandemic.

HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Craig Naylor said: “CAM was instrumental in enabling Police Scotland to maintain an appropriate level of service to communities across Scotland during an unprecedented and challenging period.

“Our findings are positive, endorse the concept and ambition of CAM, and it is important to acknowledge the considerable progress which has been made in this area of policing.

“Its roll-out across Scotland was accelerated when the impact of the pandemic started to be felt.

“CAM was able to be adapted depending on what level of restrictions were in place at any given time, in different parts of the country.

“And while it is clear its long-term potential benefits were adversely affected by Covid-19, it had a crucial role in maintaining public trust and confidence in policing.”

John Yuill and Lamara Bell
John Yuill and Lamara Bell died in 2015 (Police Scotland/PA)

Police Scotland deals with around 3.4 million contacts each year, resulting in 1.5 million incidents being created.

The service now uses an assessment framework, known as Thrive (which stands for threat, harm, risk, investigative opportunity, vulnerability and engagement) to consider the needs of each caller, the circumstances of each call and the incident to ensure the appropriate response is provided.

HMICS noted the ability of Police Scotland to divert incidents to more appropriate organisations had been hindered during the pandemic and said staff in the Contact Command and Control Division (C3) need to be more proactive in transferring incidents to partners to ensure those most in need receive the most suitable response.

The report also highlighted that CAM has not delivered the intended benefits in terms of reduction in demand for local policing officers.

It contains eight recommendations for Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority (SPA).

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: “This review underlines the significant progress made in how we respond to calls from the public and partners.

“We are grateful to HMICS for the endorsement of our Contact Assessment Model (CAM), which enables us to better assess threat, risk and harm to help ensure people get the right help when they need it.

“This important review will also assist us to drive further improvements in this vital area of policing.”

A Scottish Police Authority spokesman said: “We welcome the HMICS’s independent assessment of Police Scotland’s contact handling which will help inform continuous improvement in how policing responds to requests for service.

“The authority closely monitors Police Scotland’s approach and response to contact from the public and our Police Performance Committee is scheduled to consider this HMICS review in detail at its meeting next month.”

