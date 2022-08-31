Rate of store closures in Scotland at lowest in three years – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Rate of store closures in Scotland at lowest in three years – report

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 6.00pm
Net store closures in Scotland are at their lowest rate since 2019, according to new data (PA)
Net store closures in Scotland are at their lowest rate since 2019, according to new data (PA)

The rate stores are closing in Scotland is at its lowest since 2019, a report has shown.

During the first half of this year, 536 businesses north of the border closed their doors, while 356 shops were opened – resulting in a net loss of 180 stores managed by retailers who have more than five outlets.

With the overall reduction at minus 1.2%, Scotland’s closure rate has improved from the first six months of last year, when it was minus 2.8% and sits just shy of the pre-pandemic rate of minus 1.1%.

However the rate still remains above the UK average of minus 1.1%.

The latest Store Openings and Closures report, from PwC and The Local Data Company, looked at a total of 11 UK countries and regions to gather data.

The restaurant sector has seen a resurgence (PwC/PA)

While the spread of store closures in Britain is at its lowest for seven years, the proportionate rate of closures in Scotland in the first half of the fiscal year for 2022 was fourth fastest of the 11 areas examined.

Only Greater London (minus 1.3%), the West Midlands and East of England (both minus 1.4%) have seen a greater net decrease in multiple retailers.

Lisa Hooker, industry leader for consumer markets at PwC UK, said while the outlook is better than it was during the height of the pandemic, the net numbers equate to 12 closures a day in the UK in the first half of this year.

Overall recovery is being driven by leisure, the report said.

This is due to post-pandemic pent-up demand, with leisure operators across the UK making up three of the four fastest-growing categories.

Takeaways have been boosted by the growth of home delivery, and their ability to operate throughout lockdowns.

The restaurant sector has seen a resurgence, with new chains expanding quickly into empty spaces and taking advantage of lower rents and consumer demand.

Similarly, amusement arcades have benefited from the availability of vacant units and lower rents to open, particularly in suburban areas and seaside towns.

While not categorised as leisure, DIY shops have taken advantage of home improvement trends formed during lockdowns.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, four categories experienced a decline of more than 100 units across the UK, including banking and financial services, which continues to be impacted by the longer-term withdrawal of physical branches and the shift to online banking.

Charity shops, which have historically taken advantage of vacant retail space in order to expand, have fallen victim to the shift to online shopping and emerging digital marketplaces for pre-loved items.

While still seeing a decline, the closure rates for betting shops (266 net closures) and fashion retailers (128 net closures) have improved significantly in comparison with previous years.

The report said overall closures have seen an accelerating trend since the mid-2010s, driven primarily by the shift to online retail and services such as banking and post offices.

However, this was offset to some extent due to the rapid rollout of leisure operators, such as casual dining restaurant chains and coffee shops.

A rapid shake-out during the pandemic predominantly affected retailers who had overexpanded, such as restaurant chains and those who failed to adapt their operating models to omnichannel – most notably fashion.

Jason Higgs, head of retail for PwC Scotland, said while the annual reduction of stores across shopping centres and high streets continues, “there’s a marked improvement in the rate of decline in Scotland”.

“There’s no doubt that our high streets and city centres have changed,” he said.

“Glasgow and Edinburgh, for example have capitalised on pent-up consumer demand for leisure pursuits, with the capital in particular responding to the growing appetite for destination retail and leisure with the continuing development of St James’s Quarter, tempting consumers away from their screens by providing an experience across multiple categories.

“As we move into the second half of the year against the backdrop of the increasing cost of living, there’s no doubt that retailers will yet again come under pressure as a result of consumers’ ability to spend as well as the costs related to running their businesses.

“Striking the balance between helping the consumer while ensuring their own survival will be key.”

Ms Hooker said any future outlook will be shaped by the wider economy and wider government policy, with success depending on the new prime minister and how they intend to help high streets.

“While shopping behaviours have changed, the high street has stood the test of time, with a post-pandemic bounce back and our research indicating that the younger generation has more affinity with shops than perhaps expected. But it remains in a state of transition, and cosmetic intervention alone will not succeed,” she said.

“Business rates, for instance, will be critical for operators, and it will depend on how they are reformed in the near future (if at all).

“To truly level up, the challenge for local leaders – working with businesses and communities – is to create places that work for all those who visit, live or work there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Adam Liddle and Aimee King are backing the campaign (Andrew Perry/PA)
Mother whose 18-month-old son had sepsis backs awareness campaign
Highlands Rewilding founder Jeremy Leggett said they were ‘ramping up’ their work (Highland Rewilding/PA)
Rewilding project ‘ramping up’ with new recruits and fundraising drive
The outbreak began in early August (Ian West/PA)
Nurseries in Scotland at centre of E.coli outbreak reopen
A 66-year-old woman has died following a three-vehicle crash in North Lanarkshire (PA)
Woman, 66, dies after three-vehicle crash in North Lanarkshire
HM Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland reviewed the police call handling system (David Cheskin/PA)
New police call handling system ‘instrumental’ during pandemic, review finds
The gold nugget was found in a Scottish river (The Hunterian, University of Glasgow/PA)
Largest gold nugget found in Scotland in over 400 years goes on display
KPMG’s barometer tracks fraud cases (Jane Barlow/PA)
Number of high-value fraud cases in court rises by more than 400% – report
More than a fifth of desk based workers have been told to return to the office full time, a survey has found (Lauren Hurley/PA)
One in five Scots workers told to return to office full time, survey finds
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Surgery to resume after hospital water leak resolved
Sir Geoff Palmer’s recommendations have been accepted by Edinburgh city council (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Edinburgh councillors agree proposals to apologise for city’s slavery links

More from The Courier

Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0