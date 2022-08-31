Woman, 66, dies after three-vehicle crash in North Lanarkshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has died in hospital following a crash in North Lanarkshire.

The 66-year-old was driving on the A725 Bellshill Bypass at about 4.20pm on Tuesday when three vehicles collided.

The woman and her 70-year-old male passenger were taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident where she later died.

Police said the man remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed for about nine hours to allow enquiries to be carried out.

Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this crash.

“Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and we are appealing for the help of the public. The area was busy at the time and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time to review any dashcam footage and get in touch if they can assist.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2323 of 30 August, 2022.