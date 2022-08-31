Nurseries in Scotland at centre of E.coli outbreak reopen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nurseries in Scotland at centre of E.coli outbreak reopen

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 9.14pm
The outbreak began in early August (Ian West/PA)
The outbreak began in early August (Ian West/PA)

Two nurseries hit by an E.coli outbreak in East Lothian have reopened their doors to staff and pupils after being closed for several weeks.

Church Street Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington reopened on Monday and was followed by its sister company Meadowpark Pear Tree Nursery on Wednesday.

The nurseries were two of five that had to close over the outbreak which began in early August.

Plans to reopen the remaining three – West Road Pear Street Nursery, Musselburgh Private Nursery, Bridge Street and Musselburgh Private Nursery, Stoneybank – are in place and will be followed as soon as it is safe to do so.

Symptoms of E.coli include mild loose stools to severe bloody diarrhoea. The most severe symptoms can lead to blood poisoning and kidney failure.

Dr Graham Mackenzie, chairman of the Incident Management Team (IMT), which was set up to investigate the cluster of cases, urged parents to stay on track and said the reopening of the nurseries proved that robust control measures are successful.

He said enough staff and pupils who have been through a clearance process and provided two negative stool samples 24 hours apart made it feasible for Church Street and Meadowpark nurseries to reopen.

“Over the last few weeks, hundreds of exclusion orders have been put in place to safeguard public health and safeguard communities,” Dr Mackenzie said.

“This has been challenging for everyone involved.

“We all know how difficult the Covid-19 lockdown and the pandemic has been on family life and that as a result these E.coli exclusions have been difficult for families to accept.

“However, the Health Protection Team has worked tirelessly to contain the outbreak and prevent wider spread and the IMT would like to thank them for all of their hard work and professionalism.

“Scores of exclusion orders have been lifted over recent days which means that some families can get back to normal.”

He urged families with children at the remaining nurseries to wait for the Health Protection Team to give them clearance before their child can return to ensure no possible transmission.

Church Street Pear Tree Nursery was originally closed on August 2 after a number of children fell ill and went on to test positive for E.coli.

The sister nursery Meadowpark Pear Tree Nursery was then closed on August 12 as a precaution before E.coli cases linked to the premises were confirmed on August 18.

Musselburgh Private Nursery, Bridge Street, had confirmed cases of E.coli on August 19 and will remain closed until the clearance process has been completed.

West Road Pear Street Nursery, and Musselburgh Private Nursery, Stoneybank were both closed as a precaution following sickness symptoms.

In total, there have been 50 confirmed cases of E.coli in East Lothian.

