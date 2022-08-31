Rewilding project ‘ramping up’ with new recruits and fundraising drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Rewilding project ‘ramping up’ with new recruits and fundraising drive

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.04am
Highlands Rewilding founder Jeremy Leggett said they were ‘ramping up’ their work (Highland Rewilding/PA)
Highlands Rewilding founder Jeremy Leggett said they were ‘ramping up’ their work (Highland Rewilding/PA)

A rewilding project in the Scottish Highlands is “ramping up” its efforts after recruiting three new scientists to its team.

Highlands Rewilding owns a total of 682 hectares of land in Inverness-shire and Aberdeenshire, which it has dedicated to nature recovery.

It has now appointed two new co-chief scientists, Dr Penelope Whitehorn and Dr Calum Brown, who have collectively authored or co-authored 90 peer-reviewed scientific papers between them.

The group has also taken on a chief data scientist, Cathy Atkinson, who has previously been awarded an OBE for her work in this area.

The appointments come as Highlands Rewilding also attempts to secure new funding, so it can both acquire more land and use what it describes as its “scientific and data firepower” to help other landowners benefit from more nature-friendly land management practices.

The organisation is seeking new investors, and is also planning a crowdfunding initiative.

Highlands Rewilding founder Dr Jeremy Leggett said as well as contributing towards climate change efforts, their work was also helping tackle “dire land inequality” in Scotland.

He said: “In the first two years of this project, we have made a good start in rewilding science, land management for nature recovery, and community involvement.

“By ramping up all these in our third year, we are aiming for a meaningful contribution to the Scottish Government’s effort to hit its ambitious climate and biodiversity targets, while also helping with the dire land inequality problem in Scotland.”

