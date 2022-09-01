Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update By Press Association September 1 2022, 11.28am The latest coronavirus death figures have been published (Neil Hall/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell in the week to Sunday, according to the latest figures. Data from National Records of Scotland shows 41 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week to August 28. This was 17 fewer than in the previous week. As of Sunday, there have been 15,592 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Out now – our latest #COVID19 weekly statistical report for Scotland:➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/L7SqbpOdkS— Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) August 31, 2022 Meanwhile, separate figures from Public Health Scotland show a fall in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19. In the week ending August 28, there were on average 699 patients in hospital with the virus, a 14.7% decrease from the previous week when there were 819 on average. There were six new admissions to intensive care with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19 in the week to Sunday, a decrease of five from the previous week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland One in four youngsters referred to CAMHS have considered suicide, study shows One dead, four injured in Highlands crash Decline in Scotland’s city population analysed in new report Mother whose 18-month-old son had sepsis backs awareness campaign Rewilding project ‘ramping up’ with new recruits and fundraising drive Nurseries in Scotland at centre of E.coli outbreak reopen Woman, 66, dies after three-vehicle crash in North Lanarkshire Rate of store closures in Scotland at lowest in three years – report New police call handling system ‘instrumental’ during pandemic, review finds Largest gold nugget found in Scotland in over 400 years goes on display More from The Courier DJ Greg James 'wants to do Radio 1 breakfast show from Fife' after visit 0 Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk' Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges' Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection 0 Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour 0