Home News Scotland

Search for man in dinghy missing for two days

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 7.12am
The coastguard has been coordinating the rescue (Aaron Chown/PA)
The coastguard has been coordinating the rescue (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rescuers are searching for a man in a dinghy who has not been seen for two days.

The last sighting of the man was when a member of the public saw him going from his yacht into his dinghy off Kinloch on the Isle of Rum at around midnight on Tuesday, the coastguard said.

The member of the public raised the alarm at around 10pm on Thursday night when they realised the man had not moved his yacht to another location as expected.

Nobody has been found on the yacht and no trace has yet been found of the man or dinghy.

Mallaig RNLI lifeboat, Tobermory RNLI lifeboat and Mallaig Coastguard Rescue team are involved in the search, while a coastguard helicopter helped on Thursday night.

