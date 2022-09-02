Search for man in dinghy missing for two days By Press Association September 2 2022, 7.12am The coastguard has been coordinating the rescue (Aaron Chown/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rescuers are searching for a man in a dinghy who has not been seen for two days. The last sighting of the man was when a member of the public saw him going from his yacht into his dinghy off Kinloch on the Isle of Rum at around midnight on Tuesday, the coastguard said. The member of the public raised the alarm at around 10pm on Thursday night when they realised the man had not moved his yacht to another location as expected. Nobody has been found on the yacht and no trace has yet been found of the man or dinghy. Mallaig RNLI lifeboat, Tobermory RNLI lifeboat and Mallaig Coastguard Rescue team are involved in the search, while a coastguard helicopter helped on Thursday night. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Big names join hundreds of cyclists in event to end homelessness Tributes paid as body found in search for missing academic Body found in search for man missing in dinghy Man killed in Highlands crash named What's your 'best day ever'?: Kayaker Sal Montgomery reveals hers as she launches Perth-based… 0 Police appeal for information over disappearance of man in dinghy Police appeal for information over disappearance of man in dinghy Several in hospital after three-vehicle crash Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased in Tayside and Fife this week? 0 Modest improvement in shopper footfall in August, figures show More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings