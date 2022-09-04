Body found in search for man missing in dinghy By Press Association September 4 2022, 10.21am Andy Samuel was reported missing from the Isle of Rum (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A body has been found in the search for a man last seen leaving his yacht in a dinghy. A search was launched after Andy Samuel, 59, was reported missing, having been last seen off Kinloch, the Isle of Rum, at midnight on Tuesday. The body has not yet been formally identified but Mr Samuel’s family have been notified. Police said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances. The search operation involved the RNLI, coastguard and Police Scotland. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Man killed in Highlands crash named What's your 'best day ever'?: Kayaker Sal Montgomery reveals hers as she launches Perth-based… 0 Police appeal for information over disappearance of man in dinghy Police appeal for information over disappearance of man in dinghy Several in hospital after three-vehicle crash Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased in Tayside and Fife this week? 0 Search for man in dinghy missing for two days Modest improvement in shopper footfall in August, figures show One in four youngsters referred to CAMHS have considered suicide, study shows Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update More from The Courier Body found in hunt for missing Abertay lecturer from Fife 4 Dundee United talking points as stats show major style change after Jack Ross… 0 4 Arbroath talking points as dire shots stat lays bare Lichties' problem 0 One-punch thug must pay £270 compensation to victim who needed £7.5k of dental work New Blairgowrie holiday park at former poultry farm could be open by spring 2023 0 GINGER GAIRDNER: Cyclamen is the early herald of autumn 0