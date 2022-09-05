Body found in search for missing man Daniel Rooney By Press Association September 5 2022, 12.39pm A body has been found in search for missing man Daniel Rooney, police said (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A body has been found in the search for a man who was reported missing over the weekend. Daniel Rooney’s disappearance was reported to police after he went missing from Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire on Saturday at about 10.40pm. A police appeal was launched shortly after to help trace the 37-year-old. Officers confirmed a body had been found in the search for Mr Rooney in Glasgow on Sunday. A body has been found in the search for Daniel Rooney (Police Scotland handout/PA) Identification is yet to take place but Mr Rooney’s family have been made aware. A police spokesperson said: “A body has been found in Glasgow during searches for Daniel Rooney, 37, who had been reported missing from Rutherglen. “He is yet to be formally identified but Mr Rooney’s family has been made aware. “There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside… 0 Childline appeals for volunteers as cost-of-living crisis strains families Big names join hundreds of cyclists in event to end homelessness Tributes paid as body found in search for missing academic Body found in search for man missing in dinghy Man killed in Highlands crash named What's your 'best day ever'?: Kayaker Sal Montgomery reveals hers as she launches Perth-based… 0 Police appeal for information over disappearance of man in dinghy Police appeal for information over disappearance of man in dinghy Several in hospital after three-vehicle crash More from The Courier Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister Recipe for success: 5 ways this Dundee high school turns students into champions Search launched for missing Cupar man Joseph Fisher 0 All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside… 0 Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland's crime capital 0 Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated… 0