News Scotland

Teenage girl in critical condition after bus accident

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 1.36pm Updated: September 6 2022, 2.36pm
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a bus in the Borders.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on the A72 at Eshiels, near Peebles, at around 4.10pm on Monday, police said.

The pedestrian, a teenage girl, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Inspector Stephen Quinn of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing said: “Our thoughts remain with those involved in the incident and we will continue to support them throughout.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash and hasn’t already spoken to police to contact us.

“I am also keen to obtain any dash-cam footage of the crash as well, so if you were in the area at the time and may have captured footage, then please get in touch.”

The A72 was closed between Cardrona and Peebles while officers carried out investigations and re-opened at around 9pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2575 of September 5 2022.

