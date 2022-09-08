Covid deaths fall to second lowest weekly total this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid deaths fall to second lowest weekly total this year

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 10.34am
There were 30 Covid deaths in Scotland in the week commencing August 29 – the second lowest weekly total recorded this year (Danny Lawson/PA)
There were 30 Covid deaths in Scotland in the week commencing August 29 – the second lowest weekly total recorded this year (Danny Lawson/PA)

Covid deaths in Scotland have reached the lowest level for three months, the latest weekly figures show.

In the week commencing August 29 there were 30 deaths involving the virus, National Records of Scotland said – the second lowest weekly total recorded this year.

The figures, which include all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on someone’s death certificate, are down by 11 on the previous seven days.

The weekly total is also the lowest it has been since the week commencing May 30 – when 20 deaths were recorded.

As of September 4 2022, there have been a total of 15,622 deaths registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest weekly figures showed there were no coronavirus deaths in fourth health board areas – NHS Dumfries and Galloway, NHS Orkney, NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles.

In NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, the largest health board in Scotland, there were seven deaths.

Of the 30 deaths where Covid was mentioned, 23 took place in hospitals, with three in care homes and four in non-institutional settings.

Overall there were 1,067 deaths recorded in Scotland in the week commencing August 29, with this total 4% above the five-year average.

