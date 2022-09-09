Man, 83, dies after being hit by lorry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 83-year-old man has died after he was hit by a lorry in Ayrshire on Friday.

Police were called to Ayr Road in Prestwick at around 9.25am after reports of a man being struck by a lorry.

Emergency services were called but the pensioner died at the scene.

A report was due to be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Scott Gourlay, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Irvine, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“We are carrying out enquiries into the cause of this crash and we are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who has any information that may assist us.

“Anyone with information or personal footage should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0759 of September 9.”