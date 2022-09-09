Man, 83, dies after being hit by lorry By Press Association September 9 2022, 8.50pm The pensioner died at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An 83-year-old man has died after he was hit by a lorry in Ayrshire on Friday. Police were called to Ayr Road in Prestwick at around 9.25am after reports of a man being struck by a lorry. Emergency services were called but the pensioner died at the scene. A report was due to be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal. Sergeant Scott Gourlay, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Irvine, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died. “We are carrying out enquiries into the cause of this crash and we are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who has any information that may assist us. “Anyone with information or personal footage should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0759 of September 9.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary… Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to… IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the… Solitude among crowds: Balmoral's rural charm adds to atmosphere on poignant day after Queen's… 'She was the life and soul of things': Church of Scotland moderator remembers final… Two people in critical condition following crash involving car and van 'We remember her as mum': Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil… Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight 0 Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022 0 More from The Courier New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary… Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to… IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the… 'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who… 0