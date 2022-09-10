Police launch search for missing nine-year-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police launch search for missing nine-year-old boy

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 12.10pm
Police are searching for Austin MocGovern, who has been missing overnight (Police Scotland/PA)
Police are searching for Austin MocGovern, who has been missing overnight (Police Scotland/PA)

Police hunting for a nine-year-old boy who has not been seen since Friday evening have said it is “totally out of character” for him to go missing.

Austin McGovern, from Dunbar in East Lothian, was last seen near the town’s Rowan Street at about 7.05pm on Friday September 9.

His family are now “very worried” and “just want to know he is safe and well”, Police Scotland said.

Officers were informed after Austin failed to return to his home in Summerfield Road on Friday evening, with Police Scotland adding that a number of “specialist resources” are now being used in the hunt for him.

Police are also carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area, speaking to the youngster’s family and friends and reviewing local CCTV footage.

Meanwhile people living in the area are also being asked to check any sheds or outbuildings that he might have sought shelter in.

However, as it is “totally out of character” for him to go missing, Inspector Caroline Herbert spoke about his family’s concern.

She said: “A number of specialist resources are being used in our search for Austin, we are also liaising with partner agencies.

“Austin is only nine years old and it is totally out of character for him to go missing. His family is, understandably, very worried and just want to know he is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Austin or have any knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Austin is around 4ft 4 in in height, and is described as being of stocky build with light brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a red t-shirt and black trousers.

