Nine-year-old boy missing in Dunbar found, police say

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A nine-year-old boy missing from East Lothian has been traced safe and well, police have said.

Austin McGovern had been missing since 7.05pm on Friday. Police said it was “totally out of character” for him to go missing.

Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.

Austin McGovern was found on Saturday (Police Scotland)

Superintendent Arron Clinkscales said: “We are pleased to confirm that Austin has been traced and his family have been updated. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public and media for sharing our appeals.”