Unemployment drops to record low in Scotland By Press Association September 13 2022, 7.49am The latest employment figures have been published (Philip Toscano/PA) Unemployment in Scotland has fallen to a record low, according to latest figures. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over was 3.1% between May and July. This was down on the period between April and June this year when the unemployment rate was 3.2%, and is the lowest level since records began in 1992. It was also below the unemployment rate across the UK, where it was 3.6%. The employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 in Scotland was 75.2% between May and July, which was 0.3% down on the previous quarter. This was below the UK-wide employment rate of 75.4% for that age group.