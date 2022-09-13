Woman stranded on rock rescued by lifeboat By Press Association September 13 2022, 3.24pm The woman was taken to Granton Harbour (Keith Fergus/Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been rescued by lifeboat after she was left stranded on a rock by the incoming tide. Several members of the public rang the coastguard to raise the alarm at around 1pm on Tuesday after they spotted her in difficulty off Gypsy Brae in the Granton area of Edinburgh. South Queensferry RNLI inshore lifeboat went to the scene and rescued the woman who was thigh deep in water and around 200 metres offshore. The lifeboat took her to Granton Harbour where she was said to be safe and well and did not need medical attention. Coastguard rescue teams from South Queensferry and Kinghorn were also called out to help with the incident. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9 Police name 47-year-old found dead under M80 bridge Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands Police probe ‘unexplained’ death at Aberdeen roundabout One person dies and two injured in crash on A9 Man in court on attempted murder charge HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it… 0 Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife? 0 Man killed in three-car crash Man, 47, dies in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on M80 More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0