Film exploring racism and slavery set for UK premiere and tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Film exploring racism and slavery set for UK premiere and tour

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 11.30am
The film Lagareh – The Last Born will tour Scotland (Alberta Whittle/PA)
The film Lagareh – The Last Born will tour Scotland (Alberta Whittle/PA)

A film by Barbadian-Scottish artist Alberta Whittle, which explores racism and slavery, will have its UK premiere next week fresh from the 2022 Venice Biennale.

Lagareh – The Last Born will be shown at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Tuesday before touring five other venues around Scotland.

It arrives in the country after its presentation as part of Whittle’s world premiere exhibition of new work at the Venice Biennale, where the artist is representing Scotland.

Tour organisers said the film “gives primacy to the strength of contemporary black womxn (sic) in Europe, west Africa and the Caribbean”.

These places, which formed a “triangular route” in the colonial era, are “employed to reflect upon the traumatic legacies of chattel slavery, and its enduring impacts upon modern day policing and incarceration”.

Lux Scotland has been commissioned by the Scotland+Venice partnership and Forma to tour the film to six venues across Scotland, with a programme of invited speakers at each location from September 2022 to March 2023, with support from Art Fund.

Kitty Anderson, Lux Scotland director, said: “We are thrilled to be sharing Alberta’s work with audiences across Scotland, and to launch this tour in Glasgow where Alberta lives and works.

“The Scottish tour provides a wonderful opportunity to explore the key ideas in Alberta’s practice, and to extend the conversation to include the voices of some of her collaborators and others that have influenced her practice.”

The film is part of a wider body of work – Deep Dive (Pause) Uncoiling Memory – which is being exhibited in Venice until November 2022.

The exhibition features tapestry made in collaboration with Dovecot Studios and sculpture created with Glasgow Sculpture Studios.

National Galleries of Scotland will stage a major solo presentation of the artist’s work next spring which will explore her practice in depth, including works from the Venice exhibition.

Whittle said: “The luxury of amnesia is a really potent idea in my practice. For so long there was this complete reluctance and avoidance in discussing Scotland’s role within slavery and within plantation economies.

“There’s this sense that racism and police brutality is an English problem or an American problem, something that isn’t happening on these shores.

“There are ways in which the luxury of amnesia has been nurtured by governments, by the stories we tell ourselves, by ways we find to avoid our own complicity with our own privilege – and it’s interesting to think about the conversations that are still missing.”

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, the artist has been based in Scotland since moving there to study firstly at Edinburgh College of Art and later on the master of fine arts programme at the Glasgow School of Art.

She was awarded a Turner Bursary, the Frieze Artist Award and a Henry Moore Foundation Artist Award in 2020 and her work has been acquired by major public collections, including the National Galleries of Scotland and Glasgow Museums Collections.

The film will be shown at Eden Court, Inverness, on October 27; Mareel, Shetland Arts, Lerwick, on November 27; and at Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen, on January 25, 2023.

It will then be shown at Broadford Village Hall on Skye, in partnership with Atlas Arts, on February 11, and at Ayr Town Hall on March 1, in partnership with South Ayrshire Council Museums and Galleries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Sixty-nine ducks were killed and 30 injured in an early morning dog attack in Elgin (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dog attack leaves 69 ducks dead and 30 injured on Elgin farm
The woman was taken to Granton Harbour (Keith Fergus/Alamy/PA)
Woman stranded on rock rescued by lifeboat
Thousands of flowers were left in memory of The Queen at Balmoral after her death. Photo: Wullie Marr, September 9, 2022.
Here's what will happen to all the flowers and tributes at Balmoral
The latest employment figures have been published (Philip Toscano/PA)
Unemployment drops to record low in Scotland
The Queen's coffin cortege passing all the dignitaries at Duthie Park in Aberdeen - with the logo on show.
Funeral director's logo disappears from Queen's hearse on journey from Balmoral - here's why
What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
A 42-year-old man will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in connection with alleged drug and organised crime offences (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man extradited from Spain over alleged drug charges to appear in court
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory

More from The Courier

Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee holidaymaker feared wife would die in Turkish hospital after she collapsed with meningitis
0
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth