Covid hospital numbers down 5% in a week, figures show By Press Association September 14 2022, 4.20pm The latest weekly figures show a 5% fall in the number of Covid patients in Scotland's hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)

The number of coronavirus patients in Scotland's hospitals has fallen again, new figures show. The latest weekly data from Public Health Scotland shows that in the week ending September 11, there were an average of 657 patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19. That is down 5.3% on the previous week, when the figure was 694. Admissions to intensive care are also down, with nine in the week ending September 11 compared to 12 over the previous seven days. The figures come after data from the Office for National Statistics showed a slight rise in Covid infections in Scotland It estimated that around one in 50 people had the virus in the week ending August 28, compared to one in 55 the week before.