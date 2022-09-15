Woman killed in two-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 8.06am Updated: September 15 2022, 9.15am
Police have appealed for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
A woman has been killed in a crash involving a car and a lorry in the Highlands.

The collision happened on the A95 near Broomhill, Badenoch, at 7.45am on Wednesday.

A 38-year-old woman, who was driving the grey Ford Focus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old man driving the blue Volvo articulated lorry was not injured.

Police have appealed for information.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this crash, and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed, or was in the area around the time of the crash, to contact us, and I would also ask that anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0487 of September 14.”

The road was closed for about eight hours for collision investigations.

