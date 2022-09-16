Man in court on attempted murder charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 24-year-old has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was found injured in Bo’ness.

The 62-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries following an incident in a property in Barony Court at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said his condition is described as critical.

Daniel Gauld, of Bo’ness, was charged with attempted murder when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.