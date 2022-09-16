Man in court on attempted murder charge By Press Association September 16 2022, 5.05pm The incident occurred on Wednesday (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 24-year-old has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was found injured in Bo’ness. The 62-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries following an incident in a property in Barony Court at around 6.30pm on Wednesday. Police said his condition is described as critical. Daniel Gauld, of Bo’ness, was charged with attempted murder when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9 Police name 47-year-old found dead under M80 bridge Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands Police probe ‘unexplained’ death at Aberdeen roundabout One person dies and two injured in crash on A9 HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it… 0 Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife? 0 Man killed in three-car crash Man, 47, dies in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on M80 Police appeal after woman dies in early-hours car crash More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0