One person dies and two injured in crash on A9 By Press Association September 16 2022, 8.34pm One person has died and two have been injured in a crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up One person has died and two people are in hospital following a crash on the A9. Police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the busy road near Dunkeld, in Perth and Kinross, at about 12.05pm on Friday. Emergency services attended but one person was pronounced dead at the scene. ❗️CLEAR ⌚️19:35#A9 – DUNKELDThe #A9 at Dunkeld is now OPEN in BOTH directions following a multi-vehicle collision. @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/GziLl4ZJNl— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 16, 2022 Two other people involved in the crash were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance and air ambulance, officers said. The A9 was closed in both directions for almost eight hours and diversions were put in place. Traffic Scotland posted a tweet confirming the road was reopened at about 7.35pm. Some motorists commented saying they were stuck in “gridlock” on the diverted routes after the crash. A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A9 near Dunkeld around 12.05pm on Friday, 16 September, 2022. “Emergency services attended, however, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. “Two people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance and air ambulance.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9 Police name 47-year-old found dead under M80 bridge Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands Police probe ‘unexplained’ death at Aberdeen roundabout Man in court on attempted murder charge HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it… 0 Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife? 0 Man killed in three-car crash Man, 47, dies in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on M80 Police appeal after woman dies in early-hours car crash More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0