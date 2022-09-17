Police probe ‘unexplained’ death at Aberdeen roundabout By Press Association September 17 2022, 11.02am Police are treating the death as unexplained (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Aberdeen have launched an investigation into an “unexplained” death after a body was found at a roundabout in the early hours of Saturday morning. Officers were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, in Dyce, at approximately 3.30am on September 17. Trains from the city have been impacted, with ScotRail confirming all lines between Aberdeen and Dyce were closed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Saturday September 17, police were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, Dyce, following the discovery of a body. “The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, which are at an early stage.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9 Police name 47-year-old found dead under M80 bridge Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands One person dies and two injured in crash on A9 Man in court on attempted murder charge HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it… 0 Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife? 0 Man killed in three-car crash Man, 47, dies in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on M80 Police appeal after woman dies in early-hours car crash More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0