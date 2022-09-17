Police probe ‘unexplained’ death at Aberdeen roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Aberdeen have launched an investigation into an “unexplained” death after a body was found at a roundabout in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, in Dyce, at approximately 3.30am on September 17.

Trains from the city have been impacted, with ScotRail confirming all lines between Aberdeen and Dyce were closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Saturday September 17, police were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, Dyce, following the discovery of a body.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, which are at an early stage.”