Police name 47-year-old found dead under M80 bridge

Police have named the 47-year-old man who was found dead under a motorway bridge near Bonnybridge.

The body of John Barr Johnston was discovered on the M80 near Station Road at 12.10am on Thursday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious but police had previously appealed for witnesses who were driving on the motorway near the Haggs junction at Bonnybridge around the time.

It is understood the Mr Johnston’s Ford Fiesta broke down on the motorway around 10.50pm on Wednesday and he stopped on the hard shoulder.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Inquiries are ongoing however the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police were previously treating the death as unexplained.

Appealing for witnesses, Detective Sergeant Andy Gardner said of Mr Johnston earlier this week: “Around 10.50pm on Wednesday, he had been driving his silver-coloured Ford Fiesta northbound on the M80 just after the Haggs junction, when his car broke down and he stopped on the hard shoulder.

“We would appeal to anyone who was driving on the motorway between 10.45pm on Wednesday night and 12.10 on Thursday morning, when police were called.

“If anyone saw the silver-coloured Ford Focus at the side of the motorway, please get in touch. I would also appeal to any drivers on that road between those times who have dashcam footage to contact officers.”