Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 4.14pm
Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after a three-vehicle crash which also killed a woman (Jane Barlow/PA)
Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after a three-vehicle crash which also killed a woman (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police are appealing for information about a crash involving two cars and a van that left one woman dead and three people seriously injured.

The incident took place on the A9 near Dunkeld, Perthshire, shortly after noon on Friday September 16

It involved a dark grey Hyundai I10 car, a white Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit van.

The 69-year-old woman who had been driving the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 76-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by air ambulance, Police Scotland said.

The 71-year-old man who had been driving the Golf and his passenger, a 53-year-old woman, were also taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours while crash investigation work took place.

Afterwards Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman who has died and we are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A9 around the time of the crash and may have seen the Hyundai or have dashcam footage which could be of assistance to our inquiry.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The death of 47-year-old John Barr Johnston is not being treated as suspicious (Police Scotland/PA)
Police name 47-year-old found dead under M80 bridge
Police are appealing for witnesses. (Alamy/PA)
Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands
Police are treating the death as unexplained (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death at Aberdeen roundabout
One person has died and two have been injured in a crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross (David Cheskin/PA)
One person dies and two injured in crash on A9
The incident occurred on Wednesday (PA)
Man in court on attempted murder charge
Gina 10 is available over the counter in Boots stores now. Photo by Boots.
HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it…
0
Cases have fallen across all regions in Tayside and Fife.
Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife?
0
Police on the A614 in Nottinghamshire where six people were killed in a two-car crash.
Man killed in three-car crash
A man has died in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on the M80 motorway. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man, 47, dies in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on M80
Police have appealed for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal after woman dies in early-hours car crash

More from The Courier

James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0
It was a highly charged atmosphere at East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle…
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.
RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why
0
A second stunning striker from Cameron Harper won the game for Inverness.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues downed by…
0