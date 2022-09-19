Elderly man dies following crash in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An elderly man has died following a car crash in the Highlands on Sunday.

At around 1.20pm, a grey Mercedes B class was discovered on the A887 at Invermoriston near Inverness, having been involved in a crash.

The man was found dead at the scene.

While formal identification of the body has yet to take place, police have informed the family of missing man John Winton McNab, 86, from Perthshire.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fatal crash involving one vehicle on the A887 at Invermoriston. Full appeal here – https://t.co/z2lFuNQ1ba pic.twitter.com/azhl9hbULw — Northern Police (@northernPolice) September 19, 2022

Sergeant David Miller from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way and our thoughts are with John’s family and friends.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John’s grey Mercedes B class between Tuesday September 13 and Sunday September 18 to contact police. I also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible as you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1660 of 18 September.”