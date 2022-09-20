83-year-old dog walker who died after being hit by lorry named By Press Association September 20 2022, 11.05am John Ward died earlier this month (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An 83-year-old man who died along with his dog after being struck by a lorry has been named by police. John Ward, also known as Jack, was walking his dog in Ayr Road, at the junction with Pleasantfield Road, Prestwick, Ayrshire, when the collision happened at around 9.25am on Friday September 9. Emergency services attended, but Mr Ward and his dog Benji died at the scene. Police are appealing for information about the crash. Sergeant Scott Gourlay, from Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Ward at this difficult time. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to get in touch. “We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage. “Anyone with information or footage should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0759 of September 9.” A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 0 Two men taken to hospital following serious A9 crash Crash victim was American woman visiting loved ones in Scotland Number of domestic abuse charges reported to prosecutors falls Humza Yousaf: NHS in Scotland facing ‘exceptionally difficult’ winter Man, 22, appears in court over death of Aberdeen woman Cannabis-based medicine among drugs approved for use in Scotland King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Balmoral to grieve loss of Queen Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs Elderly man dies following crash in Highlands More from The Courier The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 0 Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy