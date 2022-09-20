Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 1.21pm
Dozens of ducks were attacked (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dozens of ducks were attacked (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman has been charged after two dogs killed 80 ducks at a farm.

The incident happened at Mayne Farm in Elgin, Moray, at around 4am on Monday September 12 after the dogs entered a shed at the premises.

Four sheep were killed on Monday September 19 at the same location.

Police said that a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with worrying livestock.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and she is expected to appear at court at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

A number of medicines have been accepted for use in Scotland (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Cannabis-based medicine among drugs approved for use in Scotland
To go with story by Jamie Ross. QUEENSFUNERAL Picture shows; King Charles is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.. Ballater. Supplied by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson Date; 20/09/2022
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Balmoral to grieve loss of Queen
John Ward died earlier this month (Police Scotland/PA)
83-year-old dog walker who died after being hit by lorry named
A man has died following a crash in the Highlands on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Elderly man dies following crash in Highlands
A man has been charged following the death of a mother in Aberdeen (David Cheskin/PA)
Police charge 22-year-old man over woman’s death
Philippa Grant’s family said they would ‘miss her terribly’ (Police Scotland/PA)
Crash victim’s family pay tribute to her ‘energy and enthusiasm’
A 22-year-old man has been arrested. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man arrested in connection with woman’s death in Aberdeen
Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after a three-vehicle crash which also killed a woman (Jane Barlow/PA)
Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9
The death of 47-year-old John Barr Johnston is not being treated as suspicious (Police Scotland/PA)
Police name 47-year-old found dead under M80 bridge
Police are appealing for witnesses. (Alamy/PA)
Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands

More from The Courier

The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win
0