Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been charged after two dogs killed 80 ducks at a farm.

The incident happened at Mayne Farm in Elgin, Moray, at around 4am on Monday September 12 after the dogs entered a shed at the premises.

Four sheep were killed on Monday September 19 at the same location.

Police said that a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with worrying livestock.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and she is expected to appear at court at a later date.