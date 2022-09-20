Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs By Press Association September 20 2022, 1.21pm Dozens of ducks were attacked (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been charged after two dogs killed 80 ducks at a farm. The incident happened at Mayne Farm in Elgin, Moray, at around 4am on Monday September 12 after the dogs entered a shed at the premises. Four sheep were killed on Monday September 19 at the same location. Police said that a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with worrying livestock. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and she is expected to appear at court at a later date. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Cannabis-based medicine among drugs approved for use in Scotland King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Balmoral to grieve loss of Queen 83-year-old dog walker who died after being hit by lorry named Elderly man dies following crash in Highlands Police charge 22-year-old man over woman’s death Crash victim’s family pay tribute to her ‘energy and enthusiasm’ Man arrested in connection with woman’s death in Aberdeen Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9 Police name 47-year-old found dead under M80 bridge Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands More from The Courier Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate… 0 MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel… 0 Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets 0 Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time 0 Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win 0