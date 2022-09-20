Man, 22, appears in court over death of Aberdeen woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 22, appears in court over death of Aberdeen woman

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 8.29pm
A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 47-year-old Jill Barclay. (Jane Barlow/PA)
A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 47-year-old Jill Barclay. (Jane Barlow/PA)

A 22-year-old man has appeared at court in connection with the death of a 47-year-old woman in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Rhys Bennett, from Ballingry in Fife, was charged with murder and an attempt to defeat the end of justice.

The body of Jill Barclay was found near an address on Stoneywood Road in the Dyce area of the city at around 3.30am on Saturday.

He appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Mr Bennett entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at court again within the next eight days.

Ms Barclay’s family said in a statement: “Jill was a deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter.”

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Jill’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the community that they can speak to them if they have any concerns.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

