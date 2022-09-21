Two men taken to hospital following serious A9 crash By Press Association September 21 2022, 8.03pm Two men in their thirties were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A9 on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A9 in Sutherland on Wednesday morning. The crash involved three vehicles and happened a short distance south of Portgower, near Brora, shortly after 7.45am. A 36-year-old man driving a red Renault Megane suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. A 32-year-old passenger from a Mercedes van was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries, but has since been discharged. The driver of the van was uninjured. The road was closed for several hours following an investigation at the scene. Sergeant Ally Mackay, from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward. “We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles on the road prior to the crash or who may have dashcam footage. “Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0466 of September 21.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Crash victim was American woman visiting loved ones in Scotland Number of domestic abuse charges reported to prosecutors falls Humza Yousaf: NHS in Scotland facing ‘exceptionally difficult’ winter Man, 22, appears in court over death of Aberdeen woman Cannabis-based medicine among drugs approved for use in Scotland King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Balmoral to grieve loss of Queen Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs 83-year-old dog walker who died after being hit by lorry named Elderly man dies following crash in Highlands Police charge 22-year-old man over woman’s death More from The Courier Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy