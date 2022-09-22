Mother not giving up on finding son who went missing six months ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother not giving up on finding son who went missing six months ago

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 9.19am Updated: September 22 2022, 10.19am
Stuart Campbell has not been seen since March (Police Scotland/PA)
Stuart Campbell has not been seen since March (Police Scotland/PA)

The mother of a man who disappeared six months ago has said she is not giving up on finding her son as she urged anyone with information to come forward.

Stuart Campbell, 36, has not been seen since he left the Co-op store on Bridge Road in the Colinton area of Edinburgh at about 6.45pm on Tuesday March 22.

Despite carrying out extensive searches police have found no trace of him.

Mr Campbell’s mother, Jane Campbell, urged anyone with information to contact police.

Stuart Campbell
Stuart Campbell was seen leaving the Co-op on Bridge Road, Edinburgh (Police Scotland/PA)

She said: “I know everything that could have been done has been done, but I am not giving up on finding him.

“I would urge anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward to assist the police investigation.”

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh, urged anyone who can help the investigation to get in touch.

He said: “We are continuing to appeal for information six months on from Stuart’s disappearance as it is extremely frustrating for us all not knowing what has happened to him.

“Our investigations continue and we have carried out extensive searches led by the information we have had available to us. I want to reassure Stuart’s family and friends that a missing person inquiry is never closed and pleased be assured we will act of any new information that comes to light regarding his disappearance.

“Stuart is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

“Anyone who knows where Stuart is or who has information that could assist in tracing him should call 101 quoting 1205 of March 28 2022, or speak to any police officer.”

