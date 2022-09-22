Yorkshire football club makes ‘ambitious’ bid to play in Scottish Cup By Press Association September 22 2022, 10.40am Newly formed Doncaster City FC are looking to play in this Scottish Cup – won last season by Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A football club from South Yorkshire has launched an “ambitious” bid to play in the Scottish Cup. Bosses at Doncaster City FC say a treaty dating back to 1136, which handed the area to the then Scottish king, could permit them to play north of the border. The newly formed club, which is in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two, came up with the idea as it is not currently permitted to take part in the English FA Cup. Congratulations!! @ScottishFA What a win! 😍😍 #AllBlueArentwe #Scotland #SCOUKR pic.twitter.com/K4LIb5WJwT— Doncaster City FC (@DoncasterCityFC) September 21, 2022 Mr Rutherford said: “We want to play as high as possible, I think it comes down to ambition. The group that we are, we’re very ambitious, so let’s have a go.” The Scottish Football Association have been contacted for comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Life expectancy falls in Scotland with Covid mostly to blame, figures show Yorkshire football club bids to play in Scottish Cup on ‘technicality’ Scotland records 40 coronavirus deaths in latest weekly update Mother not giving up on finding son who went missing six months ago The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 1 Two men taken to hospital following serious A9 crash Crash victim was American woman visiting loved ones in Scotland Number of domestic abuse charges reported to prosecutors falls Humza Yousaf: NHS in Scotland facing ‘exceptionally difficult’ winter Man, 22, appears in court over death of Aberdeen woman More from The Courier Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises… 0 Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band 0 Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance 0 COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community 0 Editor's Picks Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals ‘living nightmare’ The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered volley of homophobic abuse in ticket row Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags Man charged over ‘hit-and-run’ outside Dundee primary school COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC’s stadium plans